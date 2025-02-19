Citigroup Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $82.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

