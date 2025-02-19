Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.03%.

Several research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.