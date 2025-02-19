Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Stock Position Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,146 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,650,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,567,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after acquiring an additional 915,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,035,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,313,000 after acquiring an additional 843,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,030,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,678,000 after acquiring an additional 598,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,222,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,588,000 after acquiring an additional 535,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

