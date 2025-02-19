Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Crane worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Crane by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Crane by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Crane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Crane Price Performance

CR stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

