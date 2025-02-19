Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.



