CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in January

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 31,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. CSX has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.