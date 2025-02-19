CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after buying an additional 505,088 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,517.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.78 and a 200-day moving average of $309.64. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.09 and a 52-week high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

