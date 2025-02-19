Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 354.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 378,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. This represents a 32.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 246.48, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.