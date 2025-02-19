DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 431,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DocuSign by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. The trade was a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,251.90. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

