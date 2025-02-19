Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Donaldson by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

