Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $7,634,682. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,811,000 after acquiring an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

