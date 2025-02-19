Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Ecopetrol Trading Up 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $3,019,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 968,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 105,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

