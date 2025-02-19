Empowered Funds LLC Buys 267 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total value of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,126. The trade was a 36.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $537,566.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. The trade was a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $5,354,777. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.03 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.