Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

