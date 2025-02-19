Empowered Funds LLC Invests $620,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RH. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH Trading Up 1.5 %

RH stock opened at $388.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.70. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.