enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

enGene Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.87. enGene has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.65.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of enGene by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,046,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,573 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of enGene by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 561,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

