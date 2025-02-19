Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.