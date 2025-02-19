Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,343,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,897,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,350,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,609,000 after purchasing an additional 142,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

