Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

