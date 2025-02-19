Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.03%. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.