Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after buying an additional 2,502,493 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7,234.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 131.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 15,406.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 921,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2,628.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 725,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.