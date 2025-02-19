FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 64.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $459.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

