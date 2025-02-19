Financial Stocks Worth Watching – February 16th

Coinbase Global, Palo Alto Networks, Robinhood Markets, Visa, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to the stocks of companies within the financial services sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial institutions. These stocks are impacted by changes in interest rates, economic indicators, and regulatory policies, and they can offer investors the potential for both growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $23.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,208,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,109. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $349.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $207.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE V traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.73. 5,719,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Visa has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $356.08. The firm has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $7.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.48. 3,703,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.09. The firm has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Read More