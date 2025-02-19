Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fluor worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In related news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.