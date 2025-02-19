Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Stock Position Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 31.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 35.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.65.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

