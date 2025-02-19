Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Stock Up 0.7 %

FOX stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

