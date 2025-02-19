Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of FOX by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FOX by 3,551.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on FOX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

