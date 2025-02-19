Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 384,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.57.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
