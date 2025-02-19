Gold Stocks To Watch Today – February 16th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, Barrick Gold, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the gold market and can offer a way for investors to potentially profit from changes in the price of gold without physically owning the metal. Gold stocks can be a volatile investment due to factors like commodity prices, production costs, and geopolitical events impacting the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,333. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,554,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,045,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.43. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $17.96. 29,052,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,404. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $46.61. 9,887,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,523,534. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

