HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WRN. StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Copper & Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE WRN opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.81. Western Copper & Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

