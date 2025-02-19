HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after acquiring an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,369,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,591.64. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.