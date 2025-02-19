Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 269.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HIW opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.