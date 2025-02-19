Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $36,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hologic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hologic by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,952,000 after acquiring an additional 195,285 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.77.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

