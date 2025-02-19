H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after buying an additional 156,856 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

