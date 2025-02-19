Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

