Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.39.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $128.91 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. The trade was a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

