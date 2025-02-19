Immunocore (IMCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter.

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

