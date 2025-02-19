Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after buying an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 119,656 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

