Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 75.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

IMKTA opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

