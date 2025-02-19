InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $217.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,245. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.