InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in InterDigital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,245 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of IDCC opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $217.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

