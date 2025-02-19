Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $346,665,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,959,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,212,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 425,923.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.