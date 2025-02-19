Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.92 and last traded at $107.92, with a volume of 72178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,423,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,074,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

