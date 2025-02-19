Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 57,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,195.20. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,029 shares of company stock worth $12,625,003. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

