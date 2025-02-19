Isabella Bank (ISBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Isabella Bank to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Isabella Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Isabella Bank from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

