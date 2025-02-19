iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

