iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,715 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

