iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

