iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 226.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THD. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

