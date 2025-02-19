iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

